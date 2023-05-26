Worship begins at park Sunday
ANDERSON — Anderson First United Methodist Church will begin summer worship at 9 a.m. Sundays at Davis Park. Service time for the downtown location at 1215 Jackson St., will be at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
On Sunday at 4:30 p.m. the church will host a free hot dinner, music and prayer each week at the Community Café.
Former rock star to perform
ANDERSON — By His Grace Ministry, Inc. will host a community event on Sunday at noon at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson.
Bobby Hayden Jr., a former 80s MTV rock star, turned homeless man who got his life back on track. Come hear his life story on how he went from being a rock star to being homeless and living in a cardboard box, being addicted for almost 10 years, then turning his life around and starting the Cardboard Box Ministry. He will also be singing songs he has written.
Hayden will be sharing his latest song, “Love You Back To Life.”
This will also be the grand opening of The Mustard Seed Food Truck, owners, Att and Angie Looper. They be feeding the homeless from their food truck.
Back packs will be passed out to the homeless with hygiene items, water, snacks, etc.
Bring your lawn chairs.
Information: Lisa Harney at 765-610-6517.
Cemetery board to meet
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery Board will have an informational tent set up on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m. weather permitting.
The Board will have the records available to answer questions, to show the lots or spaces for sale or help in finding a family member.
