Legion schedules shuffleboard event
CHESTERFIELD — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will sponsor a shuffleboard tournament starting at 6 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase.
Information: Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Isenhour to speak to Mounds’ Friends
ANDERSON —The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be entomologist David Isenhour from Orion Strategic Systems, on the subject “Our Bees and How to Protect Them.”
The public is invited.
Bake sale set for Fall Funfest
MIDDLETOWN — Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church in Middletown will host a bake sale on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon during the Middletown Fall Funfest.
A variety of homemade baked items will be for sale. In addition, there will be Sechler’s Pickles and dish cloths for sale. The sale will be held at 146 N. Sixth St., Middletown.
There will also be a cookbook of recipes shared by the congregation of Sixth Street Christian Church for sale.
Free Ask-a-Lawyer at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will partner with McGhee at Law LLC on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Study Room 1 to provide free 15 minute one-on-one legal consultations to the public.
Registration is required. To register, visit the Public Services Desk at the library, call 765-641-2456, or email reference@andersonlibrary.net.
A library card is not required.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Activities set at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host activities during the upcoming annual Heritage Days Festival.
On Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30 p.m. until gone they will serve a chicken-and-noodle dinner with mashed potatoes, and green beans. Cost for the dinner is $10. Dessert (apple dumplings) will be available for $3 and with ice cream, $5, both Friday and Saturday.
From 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, DJ Jay Castor will entertain.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, a pulled pork dinner with two sides will be available from noon to 6 p.m. (or until gone). Cost is $8. Monie Pennie will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.
Abundance Meal at Markleville church
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville (East Indiana 38) will have its monthly God Abundance Meal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts, and drink. (Dine in or take out.)
The next monthly meal will be Oct. 11 and this is the last meal for 2023.
Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Wayne Priest, professor of psychology at Anderson University, will be the guest speaker.
Enter through the north entrance (Door 7) across from Highland Middle School.
