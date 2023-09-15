Free vaccine clinic at Anderson library
ANDERSON — Representatives from the Indiana Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccines at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Chief Anderson Room.
Walk-ins are welcome, or schedule an appointment at OurShot.in.gov.
This clinic is free and open to the public. A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
AHS class of ’56 to gather for luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1956 will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at noon at 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Moose Lodge to host Outreach Day
ANDERSON — The Moose Lodge #150 will be having an open house on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. for the community to learn what it means to be a Moose member and what the Moose Lodge does for the community, children, and seniors.
A lunch will be served of a hamburger or hot dog and two sides for $5. Children eat free with paying adult. There will be a dunk tank and other activities.
The Moose Lodge #150 is at 225 E. Pine St.
Free clothing giveaway Saturday
ANDERSON — A free clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
There will be men’s, women’s, babies and teens clothing along with winter coats and household items.
Information: 765-644-5387.
Tickets on sale for Mulaney, Davidson
MUNCIE — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, for comedy duo John Mulaney and Pete Davidson’s Oct. 7 performance at Ball State University’s Emens Auditorium.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance will be available through the Emens box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 765-285-1539.
This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches and related accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.
Information: visit bsu.edu/emens or call 765-285-1539.
