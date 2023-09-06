Summer Concert Series continues
ANDERSON — The Doo will perform in the city of Anderson’s Extended Summer Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Dickmann Town Center.
This eight-person Indianapolis-based band has been performing together since 2001. Their sets feature a wide range of cover songs from Motown and disco to current top 40.
The Pork Paradise food truck will be on site, adding to the selection of restaurants and establishments downtown.
Two more performances remain in the Extended Summer Concert Series. Magnolia Soul will performs Sept. 22, and XGeneration will wrap up the series Oct. 6.
All concerts start begin at 7:30 and are free to the public.
APD Block Party at Pulaski Park
ANDERSON — The final Anderson Police Department Block Party of the summer will be at Pulaski Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A free hot dog lunch prepared by Anderson police officers will be available to all visitors. A variety of community nonprofits will share information and giveaways. Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food.
Police officers and firefighters will have vehicles and safety equipment, including a robot and drone, available for families to view. Guests can chat with officers, try on safety vests and gear and try swinging a battering ram.
Visitors can also enjoy the amenities of Pulaski Park, including the shelter house, playground, tennis and basketball courts and new pickleball courts.
Local quilt guild to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at First United Methodist Church on Jackson Street downtown. Parking is on Brown-Delaware Street.
Quilt guild member Cindy Buckles will demonstrate how to re-size quilt blocks. Guests are welcome.
Food tailgate at former Kmart
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced a tailgate food distribution to be held at the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Distribution will continue while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No identification, proof of address or proof of income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries or to volunteer, visit CureHunger.org or download CureHunger.org/app.
If you are walking up or coming in a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Arrive no earlier than two hours before the tailgate begins.
AHS Class of 1969 luncheon Sept. 13
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969, spouses and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon at Art’s on Broadway on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m.
Lapel Lions fish fry set for Sept. 15-16
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club will host its 77th annual all-you-can-eat fish fry 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
The adult fish meal will be $12 and includes fish, choice of two sides and drink. A meal (not all-you-can-eat) for children under 10 years of age will be $5. Desserts will also be available.
Saturday evening entertainment will begin about 6-6:30 p.m. Raffle first prize will be $300, second $100 and third $50.
Chicken noodles, pulled port meal
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will offer meals Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
On the 15th, a chicken noodle dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans for $10 will start at 5:30 p.m.
The next night, pulled pork with two sides for $8 will be served from noon to 6 p.m. with a performance by the Money Penny Band to follow 7-11 p.m.
Both meals will be available for carry out. The public is welcome at the legion.
Deco Clay Art Class set for Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Learn to make a stemmed sunflower from deco clay, which dries in the air, with artist Pam Rowley. The class will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost for the class is $15 per person with all supplies included.
Register at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., phone 765-778-0986 during business hours Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visit pasgallery119.org.
Art show winners are announced
PENDLETON — The winners of The South Madison Art Show were announced Sept. 1 at Gallery 119.
Ann Johnson judged the event. The winner for best in show received $200, second place $150 and people’s choice $100.
The exhibit, made possible through the South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund, will be on public display through Oct. 4 at the gallery, 119 W. State St. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Best in show: first place, Dorinda Cassidy for “Meranda,” oil on board; second place, Sara Matren for “Haunted Health Care,” photography; honorable mention, Alexandria Salliee for “Penelope,” paint/acrylic & water; Don Saxon for “You Can See Forever,” photography; Aaron McDermott for “Red Rocks of Bryce,” photography.
People’s choice: Stacy Couch for “Morning Silhouettes,” photography.
DeVoe headlines Henry County show
NEW CASTLE — The “Live @ The Arts Park” Concert Series concludes with a performance by singer/songwriter Jennie DeVoe. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Arts Park Pavilion.
The Henry County Concert series is presented by the Henry County Art Association, with support from other sponsors.
Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver will open the evening, followed by DeVoe, who brings a unique style of Americana-soul-roots and blues music. DeVoe is also known for sharing humor and storytelling during performances.
All ages are welcome to attend the free concert, and donations will be accepted at the event for future concerts. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Area non-profit groups will be selling concessions during the concert to benefit community endeavors.
The Herald Bulletin