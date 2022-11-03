ANDERSON — A large group of people gathered to remember Larry VanNess, known as “The Can Man,” and to honor his legacy of caring.
VanNess, 75, died Oct. 24 from complications after being struck by a car Oct. 2.
For the past 20 years, VanNess had collected tabs from pop cans and donated 27 million of them to the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Pallbearers wore a garland made of pop tabs, Martha Green sang “Amazing Grace,” and Jarod Waymire played the same song on a bagpipe at East Maplewood Cemetery during the Thursday funeral service.
Steve Landes, a cousin of VanNess', said he has many fond memories of VanNess.
“When Larry was down on his luck, he would come stay with us,” Landes said. “Despite our age differences, Larry felt like an older brother.”
He said VanNess would play baseball and basketball with the family.
“Larry was a part of the neighborhood,” Landes said. “He was always joyous. There were a lot of good times.”
VanNess at one time was homeless and addicted to alcohol.
“His is a story of hope,” Landes said. “There was a big change in his life.”
Mark Volk, who presided at the funeral service at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Home, said people gathered to say goodbye to a friend.
“Larry’s mission was to collect tabs for the Ronald McDonald House,” he said. “From 2003 through 2022 he collected 27 million tabs.
“He was greatly loved by his community as well and family and friends."
Rachel Landers, a caregiver for VanNess for seven years, said the collecting of the tabs will continue, and there was already a large stack at the funeral home.
“I met Larry seven years ago,” she said. “When we did meet, he was somebody I wanted to spend time with.
“His is a story of triumph over many difficulties and obstacles,” Landers said. “Looking back over his life, you could see the change in him.”
She said although VanNess’ mission was well-known and he liked the celebrity, he always said he was doing it for the kids.
A large group of people were at the funeral home Wednesday during the calling hours for VanNess.
Sarah Davis said she met VanNess while he was going through a dumpster.
“I thought he was looking for something to eat,” she said through tears. “My mom said that’s Larry the Can Man, and I got to meet him for the first time.”
Davis said she was at the funeral home to say goodbye.
“Larry always had me laughing,” she said. “He always loved to make people smile and laugh.”
Darcy Grady said she met VanNess about a decade ago when they moved lived along Broadway.
“Recently I got back in touch with Larry,” she said. “I brought him five 13-gallon trash bags full of cans so he could collect the tabs and then sell the cans.
“I was touched by what he did,” Grady said. “He was so selfless and was always willing to help other people. He could cheer you up in a minute.”
Tony Beckham said for years he would honk and wave to VanNess while traveling on Broadway.
“He was always out there smiling,” he said. “We took him some tabs.
“I’m here out of respect,” Beckham said. “We’re a small, tight-knit community, and we look out for each other.”