ANDERSON – Martin Klipsch knew it might be ambitious to have the dozen members of Pendleton Heights High School’s robotics team compete in a VEX robotics competition.
But the assistant coach didn’t understand exactly how ambitious until the robot got wedged into a corner and had trouble getting out. Still, the challenge helped students practice thinking on the fly and make changes they didn’t anticipate.
“We never thought of that happening to the robot,” he said. “We made three or four significant changes today that we never thought would be in our future.”
But by mid-afternoon, Pendleton Heights had won two matches and lost two matches.
They were one of 40 teams from around the state, including Indianapolis, Jay County and Wawasee, that participated in Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson’s inaugural VEX robotics competition. Anderson and Frankton also competed, while Lapel and Alexandria volunteered.
This is the first year Pendleton Heights has had a robotics team, said Klipsch, who has taught Project Lead the Way and engineering for about 15 years and is assistant coach to Brandon Jessie. Project Lead the Way emphasizes science, technology, engineering and math education.
“We saw the need for the STEM education to be taken to the next level,” Klipsch said.
Many schools are starting to emphasize STEM studies to correspond with workforce needs, ensuring employers have workers with the types of skills that advance their businesses.
Robotics helps students develop a sense of teamwork and make the connection between their theoretical studies and the real world, Klipsch said.
“It’s not on a computer screen. You see things happen in real time and have to adjust for them,” he said.
Klipsch said he also wasn’t certain what to expect from the competition.
“It’s been awesome to see the kids interact with each other, interact with other teams. It makes us feel good about the whole robotics craze,” he said.
Purdue Polytechnic’s director Corey Sharp, who helped organize the competition, said it came about after a teacher at Anderson Preparatory Academy came to him and said there weren’t enough robotics opportunities for high school students.
Sharp said many of the teams competing Saturday normally would not have had the money to start robotics programs or travel to competitions, so his team set out to find donors who would give $20,000 to the effort. Ball Brothers Foundation and Jim and Marilyn Ault rose to the challenge, allowing participating schools to start VEX robotics programs.
“This gives them a way to afford to compete,” he said.
Those programs are interdisciplinary and include not only building the robots using the physics, geometry and trigonometry but also language arts by keeping a notebook and presenting speeches, he said.
“It’s getting kids interested in robotics and technology because there are so many jobs available in these fields and not enough people to do them,” he said.
Like other sports where athletes are watched by recruiters, Sharp said, volunteer judges and inspectors from Anderson-based Go Electric and Muncie-based Magna Powertrain scouted for students with promise for future internships and jobs, Sharp said.
“These kids don’t know these are real job interviews,” he said.
The competition, which is expected to become a periodic event, also brings students to the Purdue Polytechnic campus where they can speak to staff and see a little of what goes on there. That, hopefully, would put Purdue Polytechnic on the high schoolers’ radar when it comes time to pick a post-secondary institution to further their educations, Sharp said.
“I think this is good for the city of Anderson because these teams from other places get to see the cool stuff going on in Anderson,” he said.
Chrissy Ziuchkovski, 17, wants to be an engineer and thought joining the new robotics team at Anderson High School would give her some good advance experience.
However, AHS also ran into some glitches its first time at competition.
“Well, we have a robot that moves. We’re not doing great, but we’re learning a lot, and we hope everything will pay off in our competition in February,” the junior said. Purdue Polytechnic plans a second competition in February in Muncie.
AHS sophomore Damarion Menifee, 16, joined the team late because he also was running cross country but said he was interested in robotics because he likes computers and enjoys hands-on activities.
“We did some brainstorming, and it was hard to create a bot that could carry enough blocks,” he said. “I think I want a different design for the bot so it can pick up more blocks and is easier to control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.