CROWN JEWEL: New Albany’s Culbertson Mansion a sight to see

NEW ALBANY — Tucked away in a charming southern Indiana town on the banks of the Ohio River, the Culbertson Mansion stands out as the crown jewel in a neighborhood bursting with beautiful historic homes.
One of only 12 Indiana State Museum Historic Sites, this iconic mansion in New Albany is must-see for architecture and history lovers.
“We have been called the ‘little Biltmore,’ but this house was built almost 40 years before the Biltmore House in North Carolina. The house is really ahead of its time as far as Victorian architecture,” said Jessica Stavros, southeast regional director for the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.
Built by William Culbertson in 1867 as a wedding present for his second wife, Cornelia, the 20,000-square-foot mansion is a tribute to the owner’s legacy and philanthropy.
William was known as the richest man in Indiana during his time, and the house, with its awe-inspiring hand-painted ceilings, carved staircase and elaborate plasterwork, showcases what $120,000 could buy during the mid-1800s. In today’s money, the house would have cost about $3 million.
But William was more than just a rich man.
“He didn’t just sit on his money. He did so many things,” explained Davis Elliott, a tour guide at the mansion. “He helped organize New Albany’s waterworks as well as the gas company, and he personally subsidized half of the gas bills of everyone in town. After the Civil War in 1865, he helped rebuild the city economically and helped bring the railroad to town.”
Following the death of Cornelia, William also constructed a widow’s home that still stands in the town today.
“It’s been made into apartments, but he gave several endowments to that organization, and those are still active today. Same thing with an orphanage he helped construct,” said Elliott.
William’s views on how women should function in society were also progressive for the time period.
“Susan B. Anthony came here, and William helped put momentum behind the suffrage movement,” said Elliott. “His youngest daughter, Blanche, went on to become one of New York’s leading suffragettes. He sent all of his daughters to college, which was uncommon during the time period.”
The Culbertsons lived in the mansion from its completion in 1869 until 1899.
“And then it got transferred through ownership several times throughout the 20th century,” said Elliott. “Each time it got a new coat of paint, and in the 70s it even had lime green wallpaper.”
Restoration of the mansion started in the 1990s and continues today, as artists work through the house room by room.
“It takes about 10 years and no less than $60,000 to $70,000 per room. What saved the original frescos is that they were covered in coal soot, and that’s why they were painted over,” said Stavros. “But the paint that was painted over them never really adhered to the original layer of paint because of the dirt. So it just comes off, and then we have to clean the dirt off.”
After they uncover the original hand-painting on the ceilings and walls, artists then create an exact stencil of the design. The original paint is then covered with a thin layer of imperial board.
“Then an exact replica is painted on top of the imperial board, so the original painting is still underneath it all,” explained Stavros. “So no one can ever paint over the original painting again.”
Guided tours of the home, 914 E. Main St., last one hour and include all four floors of the mansion. Tours begin on the top of each hour. The first tour begins at 10 a.m., and the last tour begins at 4 p.m. The mansion is closed Mondays. For ticket prices and more information, visit indianamuseum.org.