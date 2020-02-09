SUMMITVILLE — When the sleet and snow started falling last Wednesday and Madison-Grant United School Corp. declared a two-hour delay for Thursday, Avril Spaulding already was going to stay home with the flu.
But normally, her mother, Jennifer McKinney, would have to make arrangements like many other parents in the school district, for the care of her seventh grader for those extra two hours. For Avril that usually doesn’t mean she gets to sleep in.
“I take her to work with me until time for school, then run her over when it’s time,” she said. “When she was younger, it didn’t really affect us much as I worked for the school, so we had the same schedule.”
Two-hour delays are an option on which many school districts rely so they don’t have to request a waiver for a snow day and can continue to receive credit toward the state’s 180 mandated days of instruction. Many school districts also have snow days and eLearning days embedded in their calendars that can be used when the weather prevents students from going to school.
According to the IDOE website, “Days where a school must implement a two hour delay or two hour early release count as full instructional days.”
Though she is able to make arrangement, McKinney said two-hour delays, snow days and eLearning days work best when she has more notice, such as the night before rather than 6 a.m. the same day.
Things were a little off kilter at midday Thursday as students continued to trickle into Frankton Elementary School following a two-hour delay because of the sleet and snow Wednesday.
But how much of a problem does that cause for administrators and teachers who already feel time strapped to meet the accountability requirements of standardized testing?
“It’s not really a problem. Everything is kind of shortened,” said Frankton Elementary Principal Ronda Podzielinski. “We still try to get the academic learning in. We just do the best to get through the day, make it as normal as possible.”
Adam Freeman, principal at Liberty Christian School, said classes at his high school usually are about 45 minutes long, but on days when there is a two-hour delay, they are shortened to 30 minutes each. Students also sometimes are allowed to change due dates on assignments.
“The students can still cover the bulk of the material,” he said.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco recalled riding the school bus driven by her grandfather.
“He carried a shovel on his bus. I think times have changed since then,” she said.
However, though the preference always is to have students in class, the most important consideration in bad weather is the safety of the students, Brisco said.
“The bottom line is if we can get kids to and from school safely, we want them at school,” she said. “Sometimes, we need a two-hour delay to ensure we can get the kids to school safely.”
