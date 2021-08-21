INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, an Indianapolis performance troupe planned to perform “The Color Purple” at Indiana venues with hopes of drawing more ethnically diverse audiences to live theater.
Then COVID-19 hit, forcing cancellations in Fort Wayne and limiting other audiences to 25 percent of a theater’s seating capacity.
The misfortune hampered Indiana Performing Arts Theatre’s 20-year-old dream of promoting and celebrating the African-American experience. IPAT leaders want to attract diverse audiences, develop African-American artists and build the self-esteem of African-American youth.
This year, as COVID restrictions loosen, the group is preparing to bring the Tony-winning musical “Dreamgirls” to stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Murat Theater at the Old National Center. The musical, with its show-stopping “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” is presented by Indiana Performing Arts Theatre and KaidyDid Productions. Tickets are available at ipacindy.tix.com.
The Murat has fully opened its seating, but IPAT is currently selling tickets to a 65% capacity; audience members will be required to wear masks.
The challenge is also strong for IPAT to fulfill its mission of showcasing African-American talent and attracting a more diverse audience to live stage performances.
“Not often do you have a local-based organization that offers all Black artists, not in all of our shows but for the most part that’s why we’re in existence, to address the lack of diversity in the arts,” IPAT founder and “Dreamgirls” producer Trina Dingle said.
“Dreamgirls” opened on Broadway in 1981 and won the 1982 Tony for Best Book. Based on the careers of the Motown supergroup, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the musical opens in 1960s Chicago as the Dreamettes shoot for stardom. The group is composed of lead singer Effie White (played in Indy by Anjelah Evans) and friends Deena Jones (Jasmine Elliott) and Lorrell Robinson (Anniyah Keller). By 1967, the group becomes Deena Jones and the Dreams. Egos and emotions flare, leading to a breakup.
And that’s just the first act, which closes with the powerful “And I Am Telling You.”
At 40, “Dreamgirls” still speaks to young and older audiences.
“It’s one of the productions that never gets old,” artistic director Dee DuVall said, adding a reference to the movie version starring Beyonce.
“Now Beyonce is attached to it from the movie. It brings back thoughts of Diana. It brings James Brown. It brings up different pop culture artists where beforehand you asked who were the Chiffons? Who are the Marvelettes? Who is Berry Gordy? To us, those are all household names.
“But to the newer generation when you attach a pop culture name to it, it’s like branding all over again. It’s just like sampling music. Everything is sampled from something back when,” DuVall said.
DuVall and Dingle’s dream (along with talent director Kila J. Adams) is in part to bolster grants to productions by people of color.
“Our core mission, just by setting that initiative we’re bound to spread diversity and it’s bound to grow,” DuVall said.
Dingle recently spoke to officials at a foundation that awards arts grants. She urged them to direct funds to theater groups trying to promote diversity as, she said, groups of color barely manage to receive 2% of grant funds.
“We had to fight lack of funding for decades,” Dingle said. “Even though we brought some of that to the forefront, we are still fighting that same battle.”
Foundations are more likely to support long-standing organizations with huge operating budgets, she said. That discourages smaller nonprofits such as IPAT from seeking funds.
The situation may be changing, according to research by the Actors’ Equity Association. The theater industry hired more actors and stage managers of color from 2016 to 2019, in a pre-COVID analysis of Equity members hired on Broadway and across the U.S.
People of color received 23.3% of all union contracts in 2016 to 2019, compared to 15.3% from 2013 to 2015. Black members accounted for 45.7% of the increase.
Many productions are coming back this fall, such as the Broadway in Indianapolis series, canceled last year but restarting Oct. 19 with audience masks required. Smaller venues have already started productions, including the Lilly Theater with actors wearing protective face coverings at the Children’s Museum, and Beef and Boards dinner theatre, which performed “The Sound of Music” in June through August and featured its buffet dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.