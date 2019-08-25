Easy recipes for entertaining at home

Entertaining doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Local event planner Amanda Huber of A.K.H. Designs said one of her go-to dishes for a party is a cheese board with three different kinds of cheeses, red pepper jelly, fig jam and a variety of crackers.
“You don’t always have to have three cheeses and all this expensive stuff. You can do a sharp cheddar, sliced apples, maybe Triscuits and a little bit of honey.”
Amanda also likes to serve different kinds of street tacos or frittatas to her guests.
“I love doing Frittatas because they’re easy, and you can do them for breakfast, lunch or dinner,” she said.
Two of her favorite recipes are Chicken Pecan Quiche and Panzanella Salad, which pair nicely together for a casual lunch or dinner on the patio.
(adapted from a “Southern Living” recipe)
Note: Amanda says this makes a great low-carb recipe if you substitute almond flour for the flour and melted butter for the oil.
Ingredients for the pastry
1 cup flour
4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
¾ cup chopped pecans
½ teaspoon salt
⅓ cup vegetable oil
Ingredients for the quiche
3 eggs, beaten
½ cup chicken broth
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
3 drops hot pepper sauce
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
¼ cup minced onion
¼ teaspoon dried dillweed
¼ cup pecan halves
Directions
Add pecans to food processor or chop finely. Add flour, cheese, oil and salt. Mix well.
Transfer ingredients to pie pan and pat out into a crust that comes slightly up from the bottom about halfway.
Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Let crust cool.
Add all other ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Pour into cooled crust and bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes until middle is slightly firm.
Can be served warm, at room temperature or cold.
Ingredients
Two pints of heirloom small tomatoes, halved
1 largely diced cucumber
1 chopped green pepper
1 chopped yellow pepper
1 small red onion
1 bunch basil
Shaved parmesan or fresh mozzarella
Cubed toasted Italian bread
Dressing ingredients
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic
1 small shallot, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional sliced jalapeños or dash of cayenne pepper
Directions
Cube bread and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 350 degrees on sheet pan until golden and crisp. Set aside to cool.
Combine vegetables. Mince garlic and combine dressing ingredients. Add toasted bread to the top of salad and then pour over dressing. Toss to coat. Add shaved parmesan and sliced or torn basil. Enjoy!