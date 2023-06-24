ANDERSON — What lives in a barn, is 85 in human years and still participates in 4-H?
A local 31-year-old horse named Fancy.
Twenty to 30 years is the average horse’s lifespan, according to the Spruce Pets, a vet-reviewed publication.
“My friends can’t believe she’s still alive,” said Lora Myers, Fancy’s current owner.
Since her birth in 1992, Fancy has been strutting her stuff.
For many years, Myers and Fancy participated in 4-H events, providing treasured memories.
Memories from pre-show preparations are some of her favorites.
“She’d be all cleaned up sitting in her stall (the night before a competition), and I’d go into her stall with her,” Myers said. “Fancy has been a constant throughout all kinds of life situations and downfalls.”
Fancy’s spunky, stubborn personality has taught Myers all sorts life lessons, including patience.
Such patience was on full display during a recent photo shoot.
Myers and her three children attempted to pose with Fancy, but she had other ideas. Fancy trotted here and there and nodded her head vigorously while snorting and whinnying.
With the help of Fancy, Myers has passed the 4-H mantle to her oldest daughter, Emily Trotten, and then to her 9-year-old son Colten and 7-year-old daughter Catherine.
This year, Colten will participate with Fancy in the halter event, and Catherine will participate with Fancy and the family’s other horse Faith in the contesting, halter and ranch-style riding events.
Myers described each of her kids getting to work with Fancy as “heartwarming.”
Colten and Catherine will show Fancy during the horse and pony event July 21 and 22 during the Madison County 4-H Fair.
In the meantime, preparations, including training and weekly 4-H club meetings, are underway to make sure Fancy and the kids are ready.
Myers commended the 4-H program, saying she enjoys the camaraderie.