Four ’23 grads get Bolles Scholarship

ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary has awarded the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to four Madison County high school 2023 graduates who plan to enter the medical field.

The $1,500 scholarship is renewable for four years, for a total of $6,000. In all. 14 scholarships totaling $21,000 have been awarded by the Auxiliary for the 2023-24 school year.

Money for these scholarships is earned through gift shop sales and vendor projects coordinated by the volunteers. The volunteers also recently presented a check for $180,000 to the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation.

This year’s recipients, with high school alma mater and college they plan to attend are:

• Chloe Bright, Elwood High School, Purdue University

• Madison Carver, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Indiana University Kokomo

• Jase Howell, Madison-Grant High School, Indiana University Bloomington

• Brianna Lane, Elwood High School, Indiana University Kokomo

Others who will be renewing their scholarships are:

• Kaylee Guillemette, Elwood High School, Ball State University

• Ally Honeycutt, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Ivy Tech

• Emma Jackley, Lapel High School, Ball State University

• Prachi Patel, Pendleton Heights High School, Indiana University Bloomington

• Kenzie Fisher, Frankton High School, Indiana University Kokomo

• Urja Patel, Pendleton Heights High School, Indiana University Bloomington

• Lauren Lutz, Lapel High School, Cedarville University

• Jesse McCurdy, Lapel High School, Calvin University

• Taylor Smith, Frankton, Indiana University Indianapolis

• Kirsten VanHorn, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Ball State University

Gillian Monroe named to dean’s list

DECATUR, Ill. — Gillian Monroe of Pendleton has made the dean’s list for spring 2023 at Millikin University.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.

