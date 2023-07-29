Champlain College names King to list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tyran King of Lapel has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. King is currently pursuing a cybersecurity major.
Glesing named to Palmer dean’s list
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ashley Glesing of Pendleton has been named to the spring 2023 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
The Herald Bulletin