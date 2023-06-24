Purdue Alumni honor area students
ANDERSON — Several area students were honored on June 14 at the Edgewood Golf Course. The guest speaker was Kelly Kitchel, former Purdue offensive lineman and Rose Bowl participant.
2 students named to Iowa State list
AMES, Iowa — More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area residents named to the list are:
• Leah Kathleen Miller, Anderson, 2, pre-biological/pre-medical illustration
• Madison Rose Savage, Pendleton, 3, veterinary medicine.
Students named to DePauw dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — DePauw University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List recipients have been named. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students among those recognized are: Neil Brown from Pendleton, Luke Candiano from Anderson, Ella Jones from Pendleton, Thomas Manning from Anderson, and Grace McKinney from Pendleton.
Cabello graduates from Manchester U.
NORTH MANCHESTER — Juan Cabello of Anderson graduated with a bachelor of science in professional sales from Manchester University during the 2022-23 academic year. Commencement was May 20.
Cabello was among nearly 260 students who received degrees from Manchester.
