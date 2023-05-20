Bob Jones U. president’s list
GREENVILLE, S.C — The following students are among over 650 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Cheri Escalante, a junior biblical counseling major from Anderson
• Sydney Tipton, a sophomore accounting major from Anderson
Bob Jones U. dean’s list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
• Paityn Plew, a sophomore nursing major from Anderson.
• Remington Vosburgh, a senior business administration major from Alexandria.
Trine University president’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the spring 2023 term. To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students earned president’s list honors:
• Seth Moore of Pendleton, majoring in biology
• Clayton McMillan of Lapel, majoring in business administration
• Khoa Weston of Anderson, majoring in electrical engineering
• Hannah Wilson of Pendleton, majoring in elementary education
• Cole Alexander of Anderson, majoring in management
• Justin Engle of Anderson, majoring in management
• Johnathan Ellis of Alexandia, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Ethan Smith of Anderson, majoring in mechanical engineering
Trine University dean’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 term. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students earned dean’s List honors:
• Dakotah Alumbaugh of Anderson, majoring in electrical engineering
• Cassidy Brandom of Pendleton, majoring in biology/pre-physician ass’t program 3+2
• Braden Duncan of Pendleton, majoring in design engineering technology
Area Trine students complete degrees
ANGOLA — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
The following area students completed their degrees:
• Dakotah Alumbaugh of Anderson, majoring in electrical engineering
• Seth Moore of Pendleton, majoring in biology
• Bradley Riser of Anderson, majoring in chemical engineering
• Taylor Murdock of Lapel, majoring in master of business administration