2 locals graduate from Bob Jones U.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 700 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 5.
Local students receiving degrees are Eliana Cartagena, a resident of Anderson, graduated with a Med in Teaching and Learning; and Remington Vosburgh, a resident of Alexandria, graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.
BSU grad given Fulbright Award
MUNCIE — A Ball State University spring graduate, Madison Pickering, will spend the upcoming academic year abroad as a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Award.
She was selected for English Teaching Assistantships (ETAs) to help students in their host countries develop English language skills and serve as cultural ambassadors between nations.
Pickering, from Anderson, completed a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Directing with a minor in American Sign Language. She will be an ETA working with high school students in the Slovak Republic for a 10-month stint. While there, she intends to also take in some theater and musical productions and interview Slovak performers for the podcast “Women with Words,” which she founded and hosts.
While at BSU, she was an assistant director or director of several theater productions and an active member of the Ball State Theatre Student Advisory Committee Outreach, among other campus and community activities focused on performing arts initiatives.
She intends to work as a director and eventually teach at the collegiate level.
Tindal named to Olivet dean’s list
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Payton Tindal of Pendleton was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Spencer makes Evansville list
EVANSVILLE — Camille Spencer of Pendleton has been named to the University of Evansville dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.
More than 640 students at UE were named to the dean’s list. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Mercer receives Harding U. honors
SEARCY, Ark. — Celena Mercer of Anderson is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony May 6, 2023.
Mercer received a Bachelor of Arts in middle level education.
She was also named to the dean’s list.
The Herald Bulletin