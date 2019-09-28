INDIANAPOLIS — After performing the iconic role of Tevye more than 300 times in “Fiddler on the Roof,” actor Yehezkel Lazarov has picked up a few parenting insights.
In the Tony-winning musical, Russian dairyman Tevye begs his five daughters to follow the customs of Judaism.
Lazarov and his wife have three daughters. Last year, Lazarov’s family traveled with him as the national tour crossed America. It runs Oct. 1-6 at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis.
For this second national tour, the family plans to fly from their home in Israel to visit Lazarov.
“Tevye is a very, very caring man,” Lazarov said in a recent phone interview.
“I’m a very caring father also but I think Tevye made me even more, realizing how not to control the life of my daughters. He gave me another level of understanding — the meaning of caring, the caring of family, being part of a community and being part of something,” he said.
Living in Israel, Lazarov is an actor, director and founder of a middle and high art school. He acknowledged he could lose perspective in taking on so many tasks.
“Doing this role brought me back, especially with my daughters,” he said.
With the story taking place in 1905, Tevye and his tiny village are confronted by the Russian expulsion of Jews.
Lazarov’s grandparents fled Russia in the 1930s to avoid anti-Jewish sentiments. They came to Israel.
“My grandparents’ story is the original story that Tevye had,” Lazarov said.
“Fiddler on the Roof” celebrated its 50th year with a revival in 2015 directed by Bartlett Sher, who also led the revival of “The King and I” that year.
Although Sher added new dimensions to “Fiddler,” the audience will still feel close to the production that established such popular songs as “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker.”
Another song, “Tradition” has apparently etched its lyrics in the minds of the audience.
“They (audience) always say ‘tradition’ before me. Every place. The first ‘tradition’ that I have to shout at the beginning,” Lazarov said. “There is always someone who says it before me.”
He laughed, “They give me the cue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.