INDIANAPOLIS — For those who remember comedian Robin Williams as a fast talking genie in the animated version of “Aladdin,” try fathoming those puns with an orchestra playing nearby.
There’s quick quips, many tough to break down before the next one comes, in the stage version of Disney’s “Aladdin,” playing through Sunday at Clowes Memorial Hall.
Not surprisingly, it all works. For when we cannot decipher the wordplay, there’s bright neon costumes, brilliant choreography and even a flying carpet whisking the audience into the middle-eastern city of Agrabah.
There, as anyone who recalls the 1992 movie, lives Princess Jasmine (a beguiling Senzel Ahmady), street thief Aladdin (a pleasant Adi Roy) and the evil, scheming Jafar (voice-heavy Cody Hernandez, at this performance).
As we expected, Marcus M. Martin presents a multi-talented Genie; by his size we might not expect his brisk, sometimes complex dance moves. But he never tires.
Martin is the center of the spectacular eight-minute “Friend Like Me” that explodes with dance style. Arabian scat singing seems to merge with five songs from other Disney films. You gotta keep up.
It’s not that the lyrics are difficult or deep; they’re just packed into rhymes, sometimes jumping from Genie to a chorus over to Genie, chorus and Aladdin.
The same lightning lyrical approach accompanies “High Adventure,” sung by Aladdin’s three friends as they dodge swordsmen. By the way, Ball State grad Jake Letts makes his national tour debut as foodie Babkak, one of the friends.
Individually, Ahmady and Roy fill the bill but they sparkle when they harmonize in “A Million Miles Away” and while riding a floating carpet in “A Whole New World.”
When you catch a pun, and there are a lot that can be easily discerned, you can find light jabs at the Golden Rule, “chosen people,” “Dancing With the Scimitars” (stars, get it?) and the Mediterranean salad tabouli, all in good taste.
Disney’s “Aladdin” generously makes fun of itself, too. In all, there’s an often-stunning, always active production here with vibrant costumes and sets, clever dialogue and lyrics and a showman’s performance in Marcus M. Martin’s Genie.