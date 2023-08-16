ANDERSON — Pride, murder, arrogant leaders and a plague may be all too relatable themes of the Alley Theatre’s production of “Oedipus Rex.”
The play, slated to hit the stage at Gray’s Park Aug. 18 through 20 at 7 p.m., follows King Oedipus of Thebes as his kingdom grapples with a devastating plague.
Such devastation prompts an outcry from citizens. They beseech Oedipus to seek guidance from the god Apollo on how to end the scourge.
Creon, Oedipus’ brother-in-law, returns to Thebes with a message from the Oracle of Delphi, a messenger of Apollo.
The oracle tells Oedipus that Thebes must rid itself of corruption, only then will the plague end.
Such corruption is embodied in the man who murdered the former king.
Oedipus looks far and wide for the murderer only to discover something that will change his life forever.
Things take a turn for the worst when Tiresias, a blind seer, pays Oedipus a visit.
The seer tells Oedipus, who boasts in his fame, that he will be responsible for his own undoing; the real plague is him.
This enrages Oedipus, who threatens the seer and eventually his brother-in-law.
Brian Shetterly, the actor portraying Creon, said he admires his character for telling the truth regardless of the consequences.
“Good does prevail,” Shetterly said. “I’m the good guy. He (Oedipus) didn’t take me down like he was wanting to. He took himself down.”
The Alley’s performance is based on “Oedipus the King” by Sophocles, an Ancient Greek playwright. It was first performed sometime between 430 and 426 B.C., according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
The play perfectly illustrates the idea that times may change but human nature does not, said Rick Vale, who is directing “Oedipus Rex.”