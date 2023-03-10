ANDERSON — From the Oscars slap to Bonnie and Clyde, love sometimes makes folks do crazy things.
The Alley Theatre’s next play follows an iconic young couple who did just that: Romeo and Juliet.
“Romeo and Juliet” takes the stage March 16-19 at Anderson Museum of Art.
For those unfamiliar with Shakespeare’s classic, the story follows the coming together of two lovers, despite their families’ rivalry.
Published around 1597 and first performed the same year, the play was due for an update, according to director Kayla Cange.
Friar Lawrence, the character whose deception leads to the couple’s untimely demise, will be played by a woman.
Juliet’s family, the Capulets, were given a more egalitarian dynamic, beginning with a redistribution of lines. A few lines typically reserved for Lord Capulet are given to Lady Capulet.
“I made the parents a little more egalitarian in their marriage to where they’re both making decisions and both challenging each other, having conversations with each other and their children,” Cange said.
Cange hopes the changes make the play more relatable to a modern audience.
Shakespearean English sometimes trips up actors. Emma Howell, the actress playing Tybalt, Romeo’s hot-tempered associate, had difficulty with the language, especially the rhyme.
She said words like “gall and withdraw” made it difficult to keep her lines in order.
This is because Shakespeare wrote in iambic pentameter, a rhyming pattern similar to a heartbeat, according to the Royal Shakespeare Company website.
Even more tricky is the play’s theme — young love. Instead of a cautionary tale, Cange thought it should be a celebration of that dynamic.
“Even children can understand love, especially in those teenage years. When you see somebody and you fall in love with them, it’s a strong, strong feeling,” she said.
“Sometimes following your heart is the right thing to do rather than following your head. We have a lot to learn from both sides (children and adults) of the story.”