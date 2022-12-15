ANDERSON — An adventure of sugar plums, live dancing and adorable local children awaits those attending the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre production of “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Theatre.
The full-length ballet follows Claire, a young girl who receives a strange gift from her eccentric uncle, Dr. Drosselmeyer, while at a Christmas party. This makes her brother angry, so he breaks the Nutcracker, to Claire’s dismay, said Jennifer Weatheburn-Thiemet, artistic director for Anderson Young Ballet.
Drosselmeyer fixes the Nutcracker; however, it doesn’t keep Claire from checking on it. While holding it, she falls asleep, and the adventure begins.
In her dream, Claire goes off on adventures to different worlds, including under her family’s Christmas tree, where everything in the house grows, Weatheburn-Thiemet said, including the mice.
The Mouse Horde is led by the King of the Mice, who goes to battle with the Nutcracker and his band of wooden soldiers under the Christmas tree.
Both sides battle it out until the Nutcracker gets the upper hand and vanquishes the King of the Mice.
Act 1 concludes with a snow scene, featuring the Snow King and Queen and an ensemble of flakes and flurries.
In the second act, audiences are transported to the Kingdom of Sweets, where they will be met by characters such as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier and Mother Ginger, according to the show’s program.
The young dancers will share the stage with guest performers including Josh Maldonado, who plays Dew Drop Prince, Herr Stahlbaum and also performs the Coffee (Arabian) dance; Prudencio Rodriguez III, who plays a party guest, Snow King and a performer of the Russian dance.
This ballet is adapted from “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” written in 1816 by E.T.A Hoffmann. The music is from “The Nutcracker,” a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, according to the program.