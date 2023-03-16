ANDERSON — Being in Anderson could provide opportunities for out-of-this-world experiences, including the possibility of an alien abduction.
Anderson was named among many other U.S. cities as being a possible pit stop for extraterrestrials, increasing the likelihood of an abduction.
Anderson has been “visited” about 20 times, for an average duration of about 20 minutes, according to the report from Bonusfinder.com; a precise timeframe for the data was not provided.
Whether one believes in aliens or not, Indiana has been host to strange cosmic activity, including UFO reports.
From 2001 to 2015, almost 2,900 sightings were reported to have occurred, according to data from Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), an organization dedicated to the scientific study of UFOS, and the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), which seeks to gather and corroborate UFO data.
UFOs or unidentifiable flying objects are objects that evade the knowledge of expert identifiers, according to Dr. Terry Tolle, chiropractor and director for the Indiana UFO Reporting Center Facebook page.
For some, UFOs could point to the existence of aliens and the possibility of an invasion, for national security experts attending the conferences like x, they could pose a threat to national security.
Recently, a “Chinese spy balloon” sent the nation into a frenzy, beginning at the end of January. According to Federal officials, the balloon was said to be equipped with materials used in picking up communications. That and one other balloon were later shot down, according to a CBS news article.
Tolle told the story of a pilot named David Grads who had a an unusual encounter during a flying exercise off the coast of the Catalina Islands.
Grads was in the air when he saw a strange craft moving nearby. He tried catching up with it, but it was too fast.
Human beings can stand speeds up to 9Gs, Tolle said.
G’s are a way of measuring acceleration alongside the gravitational pull of the Earth, according to an article from Scientific American.
The article confirmed Tolle’s statement, saying anything above 9Gs would force blood from the brain to the feet and could cause unconsciousness and later death.
Despite some differences, UFOs often have share commonalities. According to Tolle, common signs are excessive speed, ability to hover, no smoke traces or heat signals and the absence of noise.
Though skeptical about the existence of aliens, Tolle encourages folks to watch the skies, saying it could provide opportunities for unique encounters.