ANDERSON — Brian McMillen thought maybe a few hundred would show up.
Instead, thousands flocked to the Anderson Municipal Airport last year for the Anderson Air Show.
“Some folks came here just for the fireworks because they come here every year for the fireworks,” said McMillen, manager for Anderson Municipal Airport.
“Somehow, word got out that we were having the air show piece. People like to see that stuff.”
A successful show left McMillen thinking: “What about next year?”
McMillen and administrative assistant Rose Aspinall decided to make the show bigger and better than before.
The second annual air show will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Municipal Airport followed by fireworks provided by the Town of Chesterfield. Both are free to attend.
Instead of two planes, four planes will be flown and many more will be shown, including a B25 Mitchell Bomber.
B25s became famous after Lt. Col. James Doolittle used them during a raid in April 1942. Doolittle dropped bombs close to the emperor’s palace in Tokyo, according to the National World War II Museum website.
They were also the first aircraft to bomb Tokyo.
For a fairly hefty fee, people can take a ride in the B25 on July 3, McMillen said. The cost would be in the neighborhood of $500 per person.
Other flights range from $99 to more than $200 per person.
Flights aren’t the only things that come with a price.
Multiple food and drink vendors will be present, including the Big Easy, Oahanalulu, Kona Snow Cones, Greek’s Pizza and Oakley Brothers Distillery.
Though some things come at a cost, as the old saying goes, “the best things in life are free,” which includes spending a festive evening with loved ones.
“I think it’s a really great event for friends and family for the evening. It’s very accessible, it’s a nice evening for people to come and not have to break the bank — unless they want to go up in the B25,” Aspinall said with a laugh.