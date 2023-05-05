ANDERSON — The Anderson Art Alliance held its first Cinco De Mayo celebration Friday evening, but the event did not go off without a hiccup.
Ballet Folklorico, a local group specializing in traditional Mexican dance, was scheduled to perform, but illness forced the appearance to be canceled, according to Paula Dalton, a representative from Anderson Indiana Main Street.
Dalton and board member Dennis Whitacre began to dismantle displays that were set up at Dickmann Town Center, but were persuaded to resume.
AIMS brought a piñata shaped like a dog.
A small crowd of children gleefully claimed spots in line for a chance to take a whack at it.
Piñatas were a significant feature of the event. Kids and some adults took miniature piñatas from either the Anderson Museum of Art or A Town Center, Inc. and traveled to various stations to fill them.
Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) was one such location. However, candy wasn’t the only item available. Artisans were selling items such as handmade purses, apparel and more.
Executive Director Mandee Mikulski said about 16 vendors participated. Vendors included local artists Theresa Lucas and Chicqiela Elbert-Velazco.
The two have a unique connection in that Elbert-Velazsco was Lucas’ art teacher at Northside Elementary many years ago.
Lucas said she kept her painting method relatively secret — only a select few knew the specifics. Velazco was one of the few.
Velazco, whose maiden name was Elbert, married a man from Mexico. When asked about Cinco de Mayo, she said to her, the day isn’t significant in a cultural sense. It is, however, significant in other ways.
For example, one of her horses was born on May 5, and so they named him “Cinco” after Cinco de Mayo.
Friday’s celebration was an installment of the city’s popular First Friday events. First Friday events are held the first Friday of every month in an effort to highlight the arts and draw after-hours activity downtown.