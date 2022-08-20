ANDERSON — Over The Edge is ready for prime time.
Hoping to build on the success of last year’s inaugural fundraiser, organizers are planning some new wrinkles for the event’s reprise this fall.
The daylong carnival — one of the Anderson Museum of Art’s biggest annual fundraisers — will extend its hours well into the evening on Oct. 22, giving some of the hoped-for 85 “edgers” a chance to rappel down the side of the First Merchants Bank building downtown with floodlights trained on them.
The spectacle could conjure images of a certain web-slinging superhero.
“It would be amazing if somebody would want to do a Spider-Man thing,” AMOA Executive Director Mandee Mikulski said with a laugh. “In other cities that do this sort of thing, people do dress up.”
Deca Williams isn’t planning an elaborate costume, but as a returning “edger,” she’s eager to don the safety gear and take the plunge again — and this time, she’s recruiting friends and co-workers to suit up as well.
“Is it going to be the same? Probably not, because I know what to expect,” said Williams, the president and owner of Rowland Title Agency in downtown Anderson. “I want to get more people involved. I want to do more.”
Williams, whose office is about a block away from the art museum, said one reason signing up again was an easy decision for her is that the fundraiser is an important opportunity to remind people about the museum’s intrinsic value to the neighborhood – especially as downtown Anderson continues to reinvent itself as an after-hours arts and entertainment district.
“The museum has just always been a staple in my life,” said Williams, who was born in Anderson and graduated from Pendleton Heights High School. “It is a true gem in Madison County. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I think the art in all of downtown Anderson is really growing with the murals, with the First Fridays…I just think that people don’t realize what we have here and the opportunities for the arts.”
Mikulski has made the rounds at business luncheons, club meetings and other functions to talk about the museum’s programming, exhibitions and other offerings. She noted that Over The Edge is quickly becoming a key tool in the museum’s efforts to market itself.
“We are trying to be more accessible to everyone,” Mikulski said. “We have a lot of new programs and things that are focused on bringing people in, and we think that this event really draws a lot of attention to what we do and what we want to do going forward.”
Williams said with increased corporate sponsorship and more members of the local business community involved in fundraising for Over The Edge, the potential is there to build off the success of last year, when the event raised about $26,000 for museum programming.
“I want to see more people come and support (the participants), even if they don’t want to rappel off the building,” Williams said. “I still want them to see all of the positive things that are going on in Anderson and all of Madison County. Am I satisfied? Yes. Do I want more? Yes.”