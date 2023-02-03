ANDERSON — A detective adventure awaits people who attend Mystery at the Museum at 7 p.m., Feb. 3-4 at Anderson Museum of Art.
The museum will be "unveiling" a once in a lifetime piece of art — "Starry Night" by Vincent Van Goh.
Mandee Mikulski, director of the museum, said on Wednesday night that they bought the painting at an auction and couldn't wait to show the public.
Museum staff and a group of special visitors gathered Wednesday night for an exclusive sneak peek.
Staff members lifted the sheet covering the painting, only to find, it was missing ... or stolen.
Anderson Police arrived and declared the area an active crime scene; no one was allowed to leave the building until the culprit was apprehended.
Exploring the scene was detective Sherlock Schnolmes.
Schnolmes instructed each table to divide into teams and take turns scouring the museum for clues in hopes of finding the thief.
"We're going to ask that you put on your detective hats and help us and help the museum," he said as he taped off the scene.
Those in attendance are split into groups, each of which, will be given a packet detailing the exact order in which they will enter each room.
Each group is allowed 10 minutes per room, after which an alarm will sound, letting folks know to proceed to their next room.
Clues have been arranged by museum staff in ways that will keep audience members guessing the whole time.
Wednesday night was a dress rehearsal/training for special inspectors, who will act as hosts for each session; inspectors will vary by session.
Tom Bannon, Chief Foundation Officer for Community Hospital Anderson, will be one of the special investigators.
On Wednesday, special investigators received permission to dress or talk how they wish. Bannon said he will dress and talk like himself.
"I know a number of people have signed up for my session. I think they're expecting to see me and not me trying to be in a Broadway show or something," he said.
Ali Adams enjoys going to escape rooms and playing Clue with friends and family and thought the event was right up her alley.
Adams, who works for the Anderson Madison County Visitor's Bureau, said she enjoyed the challenge.
"I just love solving things. I think it's so much fun trying to put pieces together kind of like a puzzle."
Challenge was an understatement as investigators and other guests could not solve the mystery Wednesday night.
Not to worry, Mikulski showed those in attendance how it's done, so they'll be able to lead without a hitch.