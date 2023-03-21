ANDERSON — Anderson native Emmaline Campbell, known simply as Emmaline in the music world, set out to be a musician but had no idea she'd become an actress.
Campbell will make her film debut April 14 when "Sweetwater” hits theaters nationwide.
The film follows Nathan "Sweetwater" Clifton, who in 1950 became the first Black player to sign a contract with the NBA, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame website.
Campbell plays Jeanne Staples, an aspiring jazz singer and friend of Clifton's with a taste for the blues.
Clifton introduces her to T-Bone Walker, played by Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr., a musician friend of his at a Harlem after-hours blues club.
The two later give a performance that will "stick like glue" in audiences' minds, according to Martin Guigui, director and writer of “Sweetwater.”
Staples is given the opportunity to tour with Walker.
According to Campbell, she and Staples share similar musical ambitions.
"She (Staples) is a performer, but she's not necessarily performing the music that she wants to perform," she said.
"In the film, she kind of gets taken under the wing of the main character, and he helps her find the right people to (help her) sing the music she wants to sing. That was kind of similar to my own journey."
Campbell took her first step into music when she picked up a violin at age 4, which she played until the age of 19.
In 2016, she traded classical music for jazz during her freshman year at University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. From there, she began fulfilling her lifelong dream of being a singer/songwriter.
Campbell eventually garnered the attention of four-time Grammy-winning producer John R. Burk via Instagram. Burk later recommended her to Guigui, saying she'd be a good fit for the role of Jeanne Staples.
"He suggested I take a look at Emmaline's Instagram page, and I immediately saw why. I saw and heard why she would be a good candidate for the role," he said.
Guigui reached out to the film's casting director, who reached out to Emmaline, asking her to record an audition.
It was then he noticed her acting skills and attention to detail. According to him, every minute detail — from her singing style to her appearance — fit the ’50s to a T.
Campbell is interested in continuing her acting career should the right role come along but said she will focus on music in the meantime.
She's slated to perform twice Friday, March 24, at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis to celebrate the release of her third extended play, "Retro Kind of Love."
"With music streaming, basically anybody being able to release any music they want to at any given time, there's basically been a resurgence of people pulling from lots of different genres," Campbell said.
"Independent artists are very popular right now, and because of that, no one artist has to fit into a specific box."
Campbell will be touring to cities including Nashville, Tennessee, plus St. Louis and San Francisco; more dates are to be announced on www.emmalineofficial.com, her website.