ANDERSON — The fifth annual Anderson On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Anderson.
Presented by Keg-N-Bottle, the 2020 event will feature about 25 Indiana craft breweries, distilleries and wineries, as well as live music, local food, local art, games and more, according to information from the city of Anderson and Indiana On Tap.
The event will take place at Dickmann Town Center on Meridian Street in front of the Paramount Theatre. Gates will open for VIP entry 1-2 p.m., with general admission beginning at 2 p.m.
The event was conducted in past years in June, but was rescheduled this year for September because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The event will be limited to 1,000 people and other measures, including the following, will be taken Saturday to avoid the spread of the virus:
• Social distance between booths will be increased.
• Pitchers will be used to provide touchless pours.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be provided.
• Masks, available for purchase at the entry if needed, will be required for people entering and exiting the event. Masks will be encouraged but not required inside the event.
• The Paramount will not be open.
In the unlikely event the festival is canceled, ticket buyers will receive an immediate and full refund, according to event organizers.
VIP perks include access to shorter lines and limited-edition beers not available during general admission.
VIP and general admission tickets include unlimited samples from more than 125 different beers, wines and spirits. Food will be available for purchase from several local eateries.
Advance tickets are $45 for VIP, $35 for general admission and $20 for designated drivers. Gate sales will be available Saturday if tickets are still available: $50 for VIP; $40 for general admission and $20 for designated drivers.
Designated driver tickets include free water and soda.
All attendees must show valid photo identification at the gate. You must be 21 years or older to attend. This includes designated drivers.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.