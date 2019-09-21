ANDERSON — Hailed as a charismatic rising star with “an exceptional ability to connect with an audience combined with an easy virtuosity,” American pianist Sean Chen joins the Anderson Symphony Orchestra as it opens its 52nd season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian St.
Chen is the winner of the 2013 American Pianists Awards and third-prize winner at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Heavily influenced by jazz and rooted to classical tradition, enjoy Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F major and Chadwick’s “Jubilee” from Symphonic Sketches.
Other concerts in the 52nd season include
- Nov. 2: Leonid Sirotikin, English Horn, Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2
- Dec. 14: A Symphony Christmas with Paul, Heather, Erin & Leah
- Feb. 15: Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage – Family Engagement Concert
- April 18: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific – Full Theatrical Presentation
To purchase tickets, visit andersonsymphony.org. Call 765-644-2111 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.