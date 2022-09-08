Audiences won’t have to travel to a galaxy far far away to hear music from “Star Wars” as Anderson Symphony Orchestra opens its 55th season with a tribute to John Williams.
Williams is known for his work on movies such as the Star Wars franchise, the first two installments of the Harry Potter series and “Schindler’s List.”
Darla Sallee, executive director of ASO, said his music is among the most popular and recognizable film music in history.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian St.
“Star Wars Suite for Orchestra,” which includes “Imperial March,” will be part of the lineup, according to Richard “Rick” Sowers, conductor for ASO.
Selections from “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets,” “Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and others will be on the program.
Sowers highlighted “Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra” from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” saying the piece is suited for a particular chase scene between Indiana Jones and a group of Nazis.
The concert honoring Williams’ 90th birthday. Sowers said orchestras often perform a concert in honor of someone significant, even if the precise date (Feb. 7) has passed.
“Few living composers have influenced our lives as significantly as John Williams,” Sowers said. “It’s a real treat for myself and the musicians to be able to share this amazing music with our Anderson audience.”
Professional musicians from all over make up the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, with members from Lafayette to Cincinnati.
Lighting effects are being designed to accompany each piece. He said the mood lighting will change with each piece and sometimes during a piece.
Sallee hopes the concert will appeal to adults and children.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at the ASO website, andersonsymphony.org.