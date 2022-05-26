INDIANAPOLIS — The youngest performer in the cast of Disney’s “Mary Poppins” is making his debut at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. But Max Geronimo of Anderson is no stranger to the stage.
A third-grader at Liberty Christian Elementary, Max is already in his third year of performing.
“I like to dance and sing solos while I’m on stage,” he said. “And looking into the audience and seeing people smiling.”
At the age of 9, Max has performed in “High School Musical,” “Little Mermaid Jr.” and as Charlie Bucket in “Willy Wonka Jr.”
He most recently performed as Michael Banks in “Mary Poppins Jr.” so Max was prepared to take on the same role in the full Disney production at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
“I knew it would be more professional and more people would come to see it,” he said. “People would be proud of me if I got the role.”
Taking on a role in a theatre production can be challenging, Max admitted – in particular, “memorizing the lines, because it’s a lot of pressure and you don’t want to forget them!”
Max said his favorite thing about “Mary Poppins” is the music.
“The music is so catchy and I’ve known the songs since I was little,” he remarked.
When he’s not on stage, Max enjoys soccer, drawing, piano, learning and “asking questions.” He has hopes of performing on Broadway one day.
Max is the son of Marvin and Kim Geronimo of Anderson.
Mary Poppins is on stage through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ family-friendly buffet and select beverages.
As Beef & Boards’ 2022 Family Show, Mary Poppins tickets are discounted $10 for children ages 3-15. To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at (317) 872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.