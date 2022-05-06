A resident of Madison County may not know it, but there is a lot to do on Anderson University’s campus for the students and for members of the public who live outside of the small city within a city. These interests could include growing spiritually by joining any of AU’s chapels during the school year or learning about history through one of AU’s art galleries on campus.
Three different art galleries are located on AU’s campus: the Wilson Gallery, the Warner Sallman exhibit, and the Jeeninga Museum of Near Eastern and Biblical History.
The Wilson Gallery is a rotating exhibit with art from AU’s permanent collection, visiting artists and student exhibitions. Holly Sims, assistant professor of visual communication and design, said that the rotation offers something new to look at in the gallery.
“It is important for the arts to be available for the community and to give people the opportunity to find appreciation for the arts,” said Sims.
The Warner Sallman collection displays a famous picture of Jesus, The Head of Christ. The gallery includes over 150 paintings by Sallman. The Jeeninga Museum of Near Eastern and Biblical Archaeology takes a person on a walk through history with dated artifacts from ancient times. All three galleries are open and free to the public through appointment only.
Growing spiritually on campus is part of the AU mission. Chapel services on Tuesdays and Thursdays start at 11 a.m. and different speakers are invited each week, including staff, faculty or guest speakers from outside the community. Becca Palmer, director of spiritual formation, said that these services are an opportunity to facilitate spiritual growth.
“Anyone is welcome to come and join us for any speaker or chapel. We want the community to be able to come and worship with us,” Palmer said.
Chapels are free and open to the public when school is in session. A schedule of chapels can be found on the Anderson University website.
According to Natatorium Director Jim Scott, different levels of swimming lessons are offered at the Bennet Natatorium. Lessons are available to the public both during the fall and spring semesters.
Scott also leads CPR and first aid classes, in which members of the public can earn their CPR certification. All of the opportunities that are offered by the natatorium are on the AU website.
“Not only is it important to get the public of Madison County involved in AU’s campus, it is important for AU to get involved in Madison County,” Scott said.