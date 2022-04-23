ANDERSON — Megan Smith has a love-hate relationship with B horror movies.
“I actually hate watching horror movies, but I like making them,” she said.
But when the 23-year-old Anderson University cinema and media arts major sat down with her sister Rylee Smith to write the six-minute film “The Dreaming Psychic,” there was no doubt about the genre. Rylee Smith plans to attend AU in September, and the sisters hope to start a film production company after they graduate.
The Smiths’ tale about a man whose ex-wife murders him multiple times will be one of several to hit the big screen Wednesday at AU’s annual Black Bird Film Festival.
Influenced by classics, such as the Indiana Jones series and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” Megan Smith said she started at Ivy Tech Community College intending to study history. But when she took the only two video classes offered there, she was hooked and transferred to AU.
“I took the class and said, ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life,’ ” the junior from Yorktown said. “I love stories, honestly. I was a huge reader And I love to entertain people.”
A first-time film festival participant, Smith said she is excited for the experience and growth in her art that will come from it.
“Doing this, many mistakes are made, and many lessons are learned.”
It didn’t take much convincing for Smith to persuade AU junior Hannah Gross to get behind the camera and sit for 40 hours beside her in the editing room.
Already a theater major, Gross, 22, was looking for electives to round out her major. She took a video concepts class, and with only three semesters left to study, added a cinema and media arts minor.
“The more I become involved with those things, the more I realize I want to do this for a career,” the Elgin, Illinois, native said.
A veteran of the film festival, AU senior Jonathan Williams, 21, directed and served as cinematographer for the film “Bookends,” about a man reliving his memories in the afterlife. The film embodies everything the cinema and media arts major and journalism minor has learned about film noir, Hallmark movies, situation comedies, mockumentaries and horror.
“Each memory is shot in a different genre of film,” the native of Lynn said. “I wanted to get more lighting experience by doing it in different genres.”
The writing team of AU seniors Brady Day, 23, of Richmond, and Gillian Lintz, 21, of Huntington, went a different direction. Their short film “Second Chances,” actually is a pilot for a sitcom series. The single-camera program is a fish out of water story about a convict who instead of going to prison is being rehabilitated on a college campus.
The pair, who have created a production company, also perform in their film.
“As musical theater students, we had to get some acting credits in there for ourselves,” Lintz said.