ANDERSON — The holiday season begins a little early this year as Anderson Young Ballet Theatre brings "The Nutcracker" to the stage of the Paramount Theatre for four performances.
The beloved children's ballet, based on the Christmas story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by E.T.A. Hoffman, will be performed Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Community Night is set for Nov. 12, with all seats reduced to $10. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are $20 and $15.
Tickets can be purchased online at andersonparamount.org (via submission), by calling the box office at 765-642-1234, or by purchasing directly from the box office (Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). The box office will be open one hour prior to all performances.
All seating arrangements are subject to change because of COVID-19 policies mandated by the State of Indiana. Masks must be worn at all times by the audience. Seats are sold with social distancing in mind and are limited.
