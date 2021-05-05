ANDERSON — Anderson Young Ballet Theatre will present the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale “The Little Mermaid” on Friday and Sunday at the historic Paramount Theatre.
Set to the original music of David Arkenstone, “The Little Mermaid” is the story of a young mermaid who strikes a bargain with the Sea Witch to give up her life as a mermaid and gain the ability to walk beside the prince she loves.
Leads for these performances include Lucy Kelly-Rigney, a junior at Guerin Catholic, as the Little Mermaid; Emily Barkdull, a senior at Lapel High School, as the Sea Witch; Gabriel Joseph Weiner, guest artist in residence from Ballet Theater of Carmel, as the Prince; guest artist Cole Companion as the Sea King; Kalyn Dilts, a junior at Liberty Christian, as the Sea Queen; guest artist Josh Maldonado as the Land King; and Paige Spegal, a junior at Eastern Hancock, as the Land Queen.
Friday’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday performance at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and $20. They are available at the Paramount Theatre box office, 1124 Meridian St., or at andersonoparamount.org.
Masks are suggested. Guests are asked to review the seating chart to evaluate social distancing preferences before purchasing tickets.
