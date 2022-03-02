Wei Jiang and Cheng An Jiang’s “The Legend of Mu Lan: A Heroine of Ancient China” is far from Walt Disney’s 1998 film.
But for Anderson’s Young Ballet Theatre, that is a challenge accepted.
In this original ballet, “The Legend of Mulan” is set and staged by the ballet’s co-choreographers Jennifer Thiemet and costume designer Cathy Petraits.
Thiemet and Petraits are determined to show the character Mulan as historically accurately as possible through music, artistic costumes and choreography.
“This is a project that we were considering probably for the last three or four years,” Thiemet explained, “as far as coming up with the choreography.
“Cathy Petraits has many black belts in martial arts, so she was our consultant and choreographer for all of the stage fighting that we do so that it is authentic and appropriate and correct.
“We have done a tremendous amount of research,” Thiemet continued, “and had we not had Cathy, and had she not had the martial arts background that she does and has been given permission to teach it, I don’t think you could do justice to the story.”
In “The Legend of Mulan,” the story of Mulan Hua will be told through prerecorded ballads and live dance. While the actual legend of Mulan dates to the Northern Dynasties of China during 306-581 AD, the tall tale remains the same.
Mulan is, and has always been, a story about family, love and honor.
Ballerina Vanessa Harrold, a junior at Anderson High School, plays the leading role.
“At the start of it, I wasn’t really sure how to incorporate my dance training with martial arts, but I’ve been able to slowly figure out how to blend those two together, and that’s been really cool to think about,” Harrold said.
“It just takes a little bit of adjustment, because it’s not our typical ballet costumes.”
Harrold, who became a dancer after watching “The Nutcracker” ballet as a child, will be on stage for the 34th time since joining the ballet theater during the 2011-2012 season.
“I think I’m more excited than nervous,” she said thoughtfully. “The best thing we can hope for is a good full house, and not a lot of mistakes during the show.”
Thiemet added, “You can never do enough, but you can make sure that you’re doing what you’re doing well. We’ve spent a lot of time making sure that we’re doing this story, and the Chinese culture, justice.”
The company’s opening night for “The Legend of Mulan,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
The performances will be at Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian St., Anderson. Tickets are $15 and $20. More information is online at https://www.andersonparamount.org/shows.
