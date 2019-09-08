The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has announced art classes for September.
Acrylic Painting with Diane
Diane Burrell will have “Coffee & Paint “ classes on Friday mornings on Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your own supplies. A supply list is available at the art gallery. A variety of techniques will be demonstrated. All painting levels are welcome. Class fee: $50.
Pottery Class
Janae Ledbetter will teach pottery on Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 for glazing. Class fee is $80, which includes all supplies. Students will be able to choose from several different options regarding what they want to create. Several different techniques, including hand building and working on the pottery wheel, will be taught. Contact Janae directly for more class details at janae.ledbetter@gmail.com
Painting Class with Diane
“Finding Your Voice,” taught by Diane Burrell, is for those who want to develop their own style. Students work at their own pace. There will be a variety of demos and painting techniques, including palette knife, building and layers. Learn to create your own color palette based on sound color theory principles. All media and painting levels are welcome. Classes are Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1 and 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Class fee $50.
Gourd Class with Tracy & Karen
Tracy Davidson and Karen Zane will combe their talents in a gourd class. Learn to dye a gourd with various colors and styles of stain to choose from, or leave it natural. Then, weave a top trim, add beading, then etch copper embellishments then add fold forming copper feathers for a lovely gourd basket. Class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break. All supplies and tools included for the price of $50.
Oil Paint With Gini
Learn to paint “A Bear’s Breakfast,” with Gini Deaton. Students will use an Alla Prima oil technique to paint this misty mountain scene with a bear on canvas. The class will be on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Class fee is $60 and includes all supplies. All levels of painters are welcome.
For information or to register for classes, contact Gallery 119 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or phone 765-778-0986.
Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
