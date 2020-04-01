ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra has, for the first time in its 52 seasons, canceled a concert. The orchestra's April 18 full-stage production of “South Pacific” with the Anderson University musical theater department has been canceled due to the unprecedented situation of COVID-19.
As a nonprofit arts organization, the loss of even one concert is a significant blow to the closely monitored budget, Executive Director Dana Stone said in a letter announcing the decision to ticket buyers. There are ways the community can help, she said.
• Donate your ticket. This will support the ASO during this time. Your donation will support the continued operations, cover concert expenses, and allow the organization to provide for its musicians.
• Exchange for a gift certificate. You may request a gift certificate in the amount of your ticket purchase or pro-rated season ticket to be used for a future ASO concert through April 17, 2021. Send your exchange request to boxoffice@andersonsymphony.org. Allow up to 30 days from the date of your request for gift certificates to be mailed/emailed based on the manner you originally requested tickets (will call gift certificates will be mailed). Retain the certificate for your records. Gift certificates cannot be used for fundraisers or special series events.
The annual Chocolate and Wine fundraiser that also was planned April 18 will be postponed until Sept. 26.
