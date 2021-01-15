ANDERSON – Following an eight-month search, the Anderson Symphony Orchestra board has hired Darla Sallee as the new executive director.
Sallee most recently worked for the City of Anderson as webmaster and director of Anderson TV for seven years.
“The biggest challenge is the pandemic,” she said Friday. “We want to provide music to the community.”
Sallee said the symphony is moving forward with its first scheduled concert in March.
“There will be changes,” she said. “It will be one hour with no intermission and seating will be arranged for social distancing.”
ASO has concerts planned for April and June, plus a free concert in the summer.
“Music has always been a part of my life,” Sallee said. “When this opportunity became available, I decided to apply.”
Sallee succeeds Dana Stone, who left ASO after serving as executive director for a decade to take a position with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.
"The board of directors is confident Darla Sallee will use her unique skill set and talents to bring energy and creativity to the ASO,” Michele Hockwalt, ASO board chairperson, said in a press release. “She is a lifelong Madison County resident who loves and understands this community. She will work alongside Dr. Richard Sowers, music director, to continue our strong track record of artistic achievement, fiscal discipline, and community involvement.”
Hockwalt said nonprofit work is deeply rewarding to Sallee, and she is enthusiastic about making a difference in the community through music.
Sallee will work closely with Sowers, who has been music director for ASO for 33 years.
"We are delighted that Darla Sallee is joining our orchestra staff as our new executive director,” Sowers said. “Darla is well acquainted with our community and is well positioned to share the story of our orchestra with our patrons, donors, and businesses.”
Although live performances from ASO have been on hold due to the pandemic, Sallee and Sowers are developing plans for future performances and alternative programming options, Hockwalt said.
ASO has been staying connected to the community in recent months with a social media campaign which includes musician spotlights, music history facts, past concerts and clips from past live events.
Sallee attended Anderson High School and Anderson University, and her career highlights include social work, musician management and work in marketing.
