ANDERSON — A showcase of cultures will take the stage in the latest installment in Anderson Symphony Orchestra's 55th season. ASO will share the stage with Indy-based Latin Jazz band Pavel and Direct Contact (PDC) on April 1 at the Paramount Theatre.
The show starts off with Rumbón, a high-energy tune to get the audience's blood pumping, according to Music Director Richard "Rick" Sowers.
Sowers said the program will vary. Throughout the evening, groups will alternate for some songs and combine for others.
The setlist includes popular songs like "Careless Whisper," popularized by George Michael, and "Smooth" by Carlos Santana in addition to Latin staples and original songs from PDC, including "Rumbón," "Dia Bonito," and "Oye Mamacita."
Leader of Direct Contact Pavel Polanco-Safadit said he wrote Rumbón last year before traveling to Mexico for a series of concerts with the goal of creating a feeling of fun and togetherness.
The leaders of both groups (Polaco-Safadit and Sowers) met at the Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis. Sowers attended a PDC performance in February 2020, which later birthed a partnership.
More than a cultural celebration, it's about whetting folks' appetite for Latin American music and culture, according to Polaco-Safadit.
"I could have a show here at the Jazz Kitchen, but sometimes, you've got to take it to them. So, you take it to them, you expose them (to Latin Jazz) and show them something different, they might go and learn for themselves (about the music/culture)."
Understanding begins with asking questions. Those with questions should stick around after the concert for a talk back session featuring both groups.
Latin American chocolates will be available for sampling, prior to the concert, as part of the Chocolate and Wine tasting, which will begin at 5 p.m.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided; dinner may not be needed, according to Darla Sallee, executive director for ASO.
A separate ticket is required in order to attend.