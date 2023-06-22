20210312-nws-auentertainment 3.JPG (copy)

Music Director Richard Sowers will be conducting Sunday’s ASO concert which will feature hits songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

ANDERSON — Patrons can groove to some hits on the green Sunday evening with Anderson Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church on Jackson Street. The concert was originally planned for Edgewood Golf Course, but is being moved because of the forecast of rain.

ASO will be performing hit tunes from several legendary artists from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, including from the Jackson Five, Whitney Houston and Lionel Richie.

Featured guests include Leah Crane (vocals), Paul Langford (piano and vocals) and Michael Thomas (vocals).

Executive Director Darla Sallee said Sunday’s event is part of the “Symphony On the Green” ASO’s summer fundraiser.

