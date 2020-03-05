At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

Onward

The Way Back

First Cow

Now Playing

The Invisible man

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Bad Boys for Life

Coming Soon

My Spy

Bloodshot

The Hunt

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.