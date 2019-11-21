At the Movies this week

Opening This Week
Frozen II
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
21 Bridges
Now Playing
Ford v Ferrari
Midway
Charlie’s Angels
Playing with Fire
Last Christmas
Coming Soon
Knives Out
Queen & Slim
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
Frozen II
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
21 Bridges
Ford v Ferrari
Midway
Charlie’s Angels
Playing with Fire
Last Christmas
Knives Out
Queen & Slim
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.