At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

Frozen II

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

21 Bridges

Now Playing

Ford v Ferrari

Midway

Charlie’s Angels

Playing with Fire

Last Christmas

Coming Soon

Knives Out

Queen & Slim

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.