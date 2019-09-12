At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

Hustlers

The Goldfinch

The Sound of Silence

Now Playing

It: Chapter Two

Angel Has Fallen

Good Boys

The Lion King

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Coming Soon

Downton Abbey

Rambo: Last Blood

Ad Astra

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Managing Editor - Digital at The Herald Bulletin. Graphic designer supreme. Social media enthusiast. Sports/football fangirl. Geek goddess.

Recommended for you