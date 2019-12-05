At the Movies this week

Opening This Week
Brahms: The Boy II
Playmobil: The Movie
The Aeronauts
Now Playing
Frozen II
Knives Out
Ford v Ferrari
Queen & Slim
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Coming Soon
Jumanji: The Next Level
Richard Jewell
Black Christmas
Brahms: The Boy II
Playmobil: The Movie
The Aeronauts
Frozen II
Knives Out
Ford v Ferrari
Queen & Slim
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jumanji: The Next Level
Richard Jewell
Black Christmas
Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.