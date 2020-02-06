At the Movies this week

Opening This Week
Birds of Prey
The Lodge
Shikara
Now Playing
Bad Boys For Life
1917
Dolittle
Gretel & Hansel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Coming Soon
Sonic the Hedgehog
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
The Photograph
