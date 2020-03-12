At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

My Spy

Bloodshot

The Hunt

Now Playing

Onward

The Invisible Man

The Way Back

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

Coming Soon

The Climb

Deerskin

Mulan

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.