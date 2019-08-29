At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

  • Don't Let Go
  • Saaho
  • Before You Know It

Now Playing

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Good Boys
  • Overcomer
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
  • The Lion King

Coming Soon

  • It Chapter Two
  • Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice
  • Blink of an Eye

