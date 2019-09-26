At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

• Abominable

• Judy

• The Day Shall Come

Now Playing

• Downton Abbey

• Ad Astra

• Rambo: Last Blood

• It Chapter Two

• Hustlers

Coming Soon

• Joker

• War

• Lucy in the Sky

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you