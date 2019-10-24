At the Movies this week

Opening This Week
Black and Blue
Countdown
Western Stars
Now Playing
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Joker
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Addams Family
Gemini Man
Coming Soon
Terminator: Dark Fate
Harriet
Motherless Brooklyn
Black and Blue
Countdown
Western Stars
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Joker
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Addams Family
Gemini Man
Terminator: Dark Fate
Harriet
Motherless Brooklyn
Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.